Hughes owns up to AFC’s disastrous showing, resigns in wake of party’s collapse

JUST over a year after taking the reins of a party already in decline, Nigel Hughes has tendered his resignation as leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC), following a scathing defeat at the September 1, 2025, general and regional elections.

The Guyana Chronicle was, on Wednesday, reliably informed of Hughes’ resignation, which comes as the party’s relevance on the national political stage continues to evaporate.

Hughes, who assumed leadership in June 2024 with promises to revitalise the floundering party, took full responsibility for the crushing loss in a resignation letter circulated.

The AFC managed to scrape together just over 3,000 votes across all 10 electoral districts, an underwhelming show of support that underscores the party’s complete collapse in public support.

This marks one of the worst electoral performances in the AFC’s history, laying bare its dwindling influence and shattered base.

In the months leading up to the elections, the party was rocked by high-profile defections as several executive members jumped ship to align with the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC-R)-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

These defections further exposed the party’s internal weakness.

Meanwhile, the AFC in statement confirmed that the executive committee received a letter from Hughes signalling his resignation with immediate effect.

According to the statement, the party will be meeting and hopes Hughes will retract his resignation.

“The National Executive Committee will be meeting in emergency session to discuss the ramifications and consequences of such a letter and will be encouraging Mr. Hughes to retract same,” the statement read.

The executive members will also be examining the party’s ‘constitutional provision’ to guide its way forward.

“Should he remain adamant in his decision, then the Party’s constitutional provisions will be used to guide the way forward. It was only a few days ago that the National Executive Committee met and reposed fresh confidence in Mr. Hughes’ leadership,” the AFC said.