Brickdam Police Station now 65 per cent complete

THE construction of the 12-storey Brickdam Police Station is advancing swiftly. The facility represents the government’s wider commitment to modernising and transforming law enforcement. The US$28M structure is now 65 per cent complete.

It is the single largest infrastructural project undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, conducted her first site inspection on Wednesday since assuming office.

She was accompanied by Permanent Secretary Andre Ally and Deputy Permanent Secretary Dwayne Adams.

The modern concrete, glass and steel building, being constructed on the plot of land which previously housed the old Brickdam Police Station, will replace Eve Leary as the new police headquarters. All the services currently available at Eve Leary will be accessible at the new location.

“As a government, we have been speaking of a high-level, world-class police force, and this facility is befitting of that kind of police force where we expect cutting-edge policing, removing bureaucracy, removing archaic methods of doing things,” she said.

She added that the building is “a metaphor of all of the things that we will be expecting from the police force”, stressing that the welfare of officers remains central to the government’s approach.

The project is being executed by R. Bassoo & Sons Construction Company in partnership with Qing Jian Group Company Guyana Incorporated.

It will feature earthquake resistance, fire safety and prevention mechanisms, a CCTV system, and a robust telephone network to boost security.

The project will also house several key departments, including traffic, finance and the impact base.

Currently, the building is already enclosed, and framing of the walls is set to commence shortly. The AC ducts, sprinkler and waste systems, as well as electrical and plumbing works, are advancing on schedule, with 90 per cent already complete.

Overall, the new police station is scheduled for completion by June next year.