Miner killed at Kurubrung backdam

A 27-year-old miner succumbed to chop wounds he sustained during an altercation at Kurubrung Backdam in the Potaro-Siparuni region last evening.

Dead is Mark Jacobus, who hails from the Aranaputa Valley, North Rupununi.

While details are sketchy, the man’s relatives reported that he was stabbed and chopped about his body, including to his head and neck, by his assailant/s on Friday night.

Jacobus was taken to a health post at 14 Miles, Issano where he succumbed to his injuries. Police from the town of Bartica have since journeyed into the area to investigate the incident.

Jacobus leaves to mourn his wife and three children and other relatives and friends.