Regional radio workshop 2019 a success

participants applaud gov’t support for development of radio broadcasters

FORTY regional broadcasters over the weekend were exposed to procedures to operate and manage their stations and provide quality programming. They also participated in sessions on the Guyana Constitution, the Amerindian Act and defamation laws.

These sessions were part of the first-ever Regional Radio Workshop held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) in Georgetown.

The radio announcers who are from Indigenous villages in Regions One, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine and also from Region Four, are now better equipped to present important and useful information to their respective communities.

Coordinator of the Governance Office at the Office of the Prime Minister, Tamara Khan, in her presentation on the Guyana Constitution and the Amerindian Act, explained to the broadcasters that the Constitution is the supreme law of Guyana.

“This means that all other laws made by Parliament cannot go against the Constitution or they will be invalid or unconstitutional.”

Khan further explained that the Constitution guarantees the most basic rights, “including our right to life, liberty, property and to participate freely in our democratic system.”

Speaking to the Department of Public Information, several of the broadcasters applauded the government’s support for the development of regional radio stations across the country.

Michael Williams, from Radio Paiwomak in Annai, North Rupununi, said: “Paiwomak is 19 years this year and the journey ahead of us calls for commitment and with this workshop, we learnt many things that we can take back.”

Nicholas Poon, from Radio Aishalton, explained that “I am happy to be part of this weekend where we have gained so much from the training, particularly on the Constitution.” He noted that the knowledge he has gained will enable him to enhance his local broadcasting.

From Radio Mabaruma, Tellisa King appreciates being able to participate in the first ever radio workshop. “More so, I am thankful that I have a copy of the constitution to take back to share with my listeners.”

Radio is etched in Guyana’s history and with the establishment of stations across the country, the government is committed to connecting communities since communication is vital to improving people’s lives and creating more opportunities for them. Between May 2016 to March 2018 the Coalition Government has established six community radio stations.

The Office of the Prime Minister recently upgraded Radio Paiwomak while Radio Essequibo in Region Two is slated to be commissioned by the end of 2019. (DPI)