Regal 6 cart off Shew memorial dominoes in tense encounter

THE feature memorial dominoes match, played in honour of the late Maniram Shew at the GNIC Sports Club, Woolford Avenue, Thomas Lands, Georgetown on Friday night, produced what could easily be described as one of the most enthralling encounters on the local scene.

After six rounds of intensity with no quarters asked and none given, Regal 6 prevailed by the barest of margins, tallying 79 games with Cold Fusion one game behind on 78 and International 6 totaling 76 – a fitting tribute to a man who was described around Guyana as the “Kerry Packer” of dominoes.

Apart from the fourth sitting when Regal 6 held a four-game lead over Cold Fusion, the battle for supremacy swayed to and fro with all three teams entering the sixth and final sitting with a chance of taking top honours. However, a masterful display by Regal’s Ronald Beharry who finished his table 6-2-2, after leading 5-0-0, put paid to the opponents hopes.

Beharry led the victorious side with 17 games while there was solid support from Mark Welch (14), Raffman Ali (14), Frederick Halley (13) and Clayton Gittens (13).

Rishi Samaroo led the way for Cold Fusion with 17 games while Taslim Ishan and Omar Hack scored 16 and 15 respectively.

Orin Boston, who played through for the five-man International 6, was outstanding, registering 32 out of the possible 36 games while Intikhab “Corbie” Ali and Muntaz “Bhaji” Ali had 13 each.

All three teams as well as the top player in each team – Beharry of Regal 6, Samaroo of Cold Fusion and Boston of International 6, were recipients of trophies, compliments of Trophy Stall and the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL).

Shew, who died just over two weeks ago, following a prolonged illness, was cremated last Thursday at the Memorial Gardens, Princes Street, Georgetown.

“Manni,” as he was popularly known, was the founder and skipper of International 6 dominoes team which participated in numerous tournaments in and out of Georgetown.

Among those in attendance at the memorial game were several of his family members who returned from Canada and New York to pay their last respects.

Mani’s brother Dow, showered praise on the organisers for their efforts in arranging the match and pledged to support future tournaments in his late brother’s honour.

Chairman and Chief Steward of the night’s proceedings, Ian John, expressed sincere thanks to the family for their presence at the memorable occasion. A minute’s silence was observed prior to the commencement of the game.