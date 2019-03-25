Prayer and intercession service held for Guyana

AMIDST the political climate in Guyana, members of the various faiths assembled at the Square of the Revolution on Sunday evening for a night of prayer and intercession for the people of Guyana and the country as a whole.

Starting with a worship service, members of several churches lead the audience with praise and worship songs, accompanied by musicians.

Pastor Sean Sobers, who was the chairperson of the short programme, reminded the people that we are one people, one nation, and one destiny, as the country’s motto rightfully says.

He encouraged persons present to greet each other and remind each other that together, they are better.

Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, who was serving in his capacity as a pandit, told the people that prayers remove mountains, and he believes that their prayers will remove the mountains that are before the country.

“This great land of ours is well protected… I believe in the four Fs, it’s actually my motto and I want to share it with you tonight. Follow the master; Face the devil; Fight the fight; and Finish the game.” Narine said.

Making reference to the recently celebrated holiday ‘Phagwah’, Narine said that their hope for the country is that good will prevail over evil. He encouraged them to stop the segregation and come together as people, regardless of their race, religion and political preference.

On that note the prayer session began, with prayers being done from representatives of the various religions in Guyana.

Also speaking at the gathering was Attorney James Bond, who declared that the initiative was not affiliated to politics, but in fact it was a Guyanese gathering, to give their praises and thanks to the most high being.

Bond said that the country is drifting apart, pointing to the recent upsurge of racial comments and discriminative remarks being thrown, not only on social media, but also in our daily lives.

“I see persons castigate others because of their race, and I know many of you here are guilty, but we must ask God for forgiveness and put an end to the division,” Bond said.

He continuously urged the people to work together to put a stop to the drift amongst the people of Guyana, and come together as a united country, so that peace can prevail.