Man drowns at Splashmins

A 25-year-old man met an untimely death on Sunday afternoon after he reportedly drowned at the Splashmins resort on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Dead is Dinesh Ramdass of Coglan Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

The young man went to the area with friends on Sunday, his aunt told Guyana Chronicle.

Relatives, up to press time, were searching, with the hope of recovering his body.

Last July, Ronaldo Gomes, 18, drowned at Splashmins. Relatives contended that the young man was hit by a boat as he swam.

A number of deaths have been recorded at the popular water park over the years and Sunday’s incident renewed calls for improved life guard services at the location.