Lights green for today’s first round of Drag Racing at South Dakota

THE stage is set for today’s first round of the National Drag Racing championship 2019.

Set for the South Dakota Circuit Timehri, the first instalment will take place on the newly constructed launch pad.

After months of talk, the new pad was completed late last week with several cars having a chance to test the surface.

The pad is hailed as a major infrastructural installation for the Rameez Mohamed administration and today’s drag will be historic in that regard.

Another first for the sport will be the fact that the club will host its first full quarter-mile drag race as against the regular 1 000ft that has taken place in the past.

The extension of the strip means that times will increase for cars (IE, a 10-second car may now do 11 or 12 seconds) but it will allow more level competition.

Cars will also have a chance to record a time equivalent to that of international quarter-miles, especially since the laying of track bite, a substance which allows high horse-power cars to put down their power more effectively.

Meanwhile, late into yesterday afternoon, cars and bikes were seen testing the pad and the quarter-mile facility as they get ready for a day of action today.

Feedback from many indicated that both the launch pad and the extended strip are a drastic change to the norm but it is also welcome.

Ticket prices for fans desirous of witnessing the action will be $1 000 for adults, $500 for children, while there are VIP seats available at $4 000.

The sponsors for the event include Mohamed’s Enterprise, BM Soat Auto Sales, Motor Trend Service Centre, Delco Ice Factory, Trans-Pacific Motor Spares, Supreme Ventures, Air Services Limited, PowerLine Auto, Cyril’s Taxi, Omega Brokers, E-Networks, Prem’s Electrical, Miracle Optical, Choke Gas Station and Super Bet, R. Kissoon Contracting Services, Hand-in-Hand Insurance and Top Brandz Distributors.