Trinidad and Tobago start campaign on winning note

TRINIDAD and Tobago women’s team started their Colonial Medical Insurance Women’s Super50 Cup on a winning note, beating Guyana by 69 runs yesterday at the National Stadium, Providence.

It was a complete performance from the visitors, as they first piled up a challenging 221 before their bowlers did the finishing touches, restricting the Guyanese to 152.

Earlier, an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 74 between vice-captain Reniece Boyce and Samantha Bissoon gave the visitors a challenging total. Boyce ended with an unbeaten 65 off 90 balls, inclusive of eight boundaries while Bissoon was left not out on 35 off 29 balls with five boundaries.

The visitors lost their way upfront after they were asked to bat first, losing both openers, Felicia Walters and Britney Cooper, to Erva Giddings without scoring, at 2-2.

At that point, Stacy Ann King and Rachel Vincent then put up a fight, adding 51 runs for the third-wicket. The pair tried to keep the innings together, but the innings then suffered a mini collapse, as the visitors lost three quick wickets for 17 runs.

Akaze Thompson removed both King (28) and Vincent (17) before Merissa Aguilleira went leg-before to Sheneta Grimmond.

Lee Ann Kirby (25) and Anisa Mohammed (20) then staged a spirited fightback, before Kirby went, off the bowling of Plaffiana Millington while Mohammed was removed by Kaysia Schultz. Thereafter, Boyce and Bissoon added some vital runs to the end.

The run-chase was not what was expected from the hosts, with Captain Shemaine Campbelle top-scoring with 45, while Grimmond (25), Cherry Ann Fraser (20), Giddings (18), and Millington (10 not out), all reached double figures in a disappointing batting display.

Mohammed (3-32) and Felicia Walters (3-22), were the main destroyers.