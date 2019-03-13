Berbice Zone Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’

Defending champs Trafalgar in pole position to retain title

THIS Saturday at the New Amsterdam Ferry Stelling in Berbice, the curtain will close on this year’s Berbice Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ tournament with the semi-finals and final.

Reigning champions Trafalgar will face Lichfield in the first semi-final, while New Amsterdam Kings tackle East Bank Gunners in the other semi-final.

The champs have so far moved through the tournament unscathed and are expected to prevail over Lichfield.

The likes of Kevin Layne, Olvis Mitchell and Delwyn Fraser will be integral for Trafalgar, while Lichfield’s chances will rest squarely on Allan Garnett, Shelton George and Carlos Grant.

In the feature clash, NA Kings are tipped to advance, especially with the likes of Quinn Hazel and Jamal Butts in their ranks.

Meanwhile, East Bank Gunners’ pursuit of a place in the championship game will depend on how well Sherwin Nicholson and Joseph Giddings perform.

The winning team will pocket $300 000 and the championship trophy, while second-, third- and fourth-place finishers will walk away $150 000, $100 000 and $75 000 respectively.

It is expected that a number of Banks DIH officials, along with media representatives, will be on hand to witness the final of this year’s tournament.

The other sponsor on board is Colours Boutique of Robb Street.