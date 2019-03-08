Milo Schools Football Tournament 2019| Matches continue this weekend

ACTION-packed days of football in the Milo Schools Football tournament 2019 will continue today and tomorrow at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue.

In the first of the triple-header today, Annandale Secondary will play South Ruimveldt Secondary in the opening game at noon, with Canje Secondary taking on St Joseph High in game two an hour and forty-five minutes later.

Lodge Secondary School will also be in action on the day as they play President’s College from 15:30hrs.

Tomorrow, the day opens with Bishops’ High facing Queen’s College from noon and St Stanislaus College opposing North Riumveldt Secondary at 13:45hrs.

The final match of the day will pit Marian Academy against St Mary’s Secondary.

The tournament is sponsored by the Ministry of Public Health under its ‘Stop Gender-Based Violence’ campaign.