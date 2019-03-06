Pooran hopes Gayle’s advice pays dividends

GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC) – Rookie West Indies left-hander Nicholas Pooran hopes advice from veteran Chris Gayle can help take his fledgling career to a new level.

The 23-year-old revealed he had a recent discussion with Gayle who shared valuable insights, and was now anxious to put those tips into action.

“I spoke with him (because) I love asking questions,” said Pooran.

“He’s a legend of the game and I just wanted to find out how he did it for so many years, how he was consistent making T20 runs, 50 overs runs and (in) Test cricket.

“He shared some things with me that I will always remember and I will try to use them in my game and hopefully they work for me as well.”

Pooran top-scored with 58 in Tuesday’s opening Twenty20 International as West Indies slipped to a four-wicket defeat to England here.

He slammed three fours and four sixes in an entertaining 37-ball innings, which helped the Windies get up to 160 for eight batting first.

Pooran has been in excellent form over the last year and pointed to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as a key to his recent development.

“CPL was a wonderful opportunity for me, getting to bat in different situations, getting to play against different players,” he said. “So, that experience of CPL and (facing) different players helped me a lot.”

The half-century was Pooran’s second in his last five outings for the Windies which has seen him average 59.

He said it was now important to maintain high standards.

“It’s just for me to be consistent, whatever it takes. I have to be consistent in order to help my team win.”