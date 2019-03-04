Two killed in Success accident

A QUIET Sunday morning took a turn for the worst when a 58-year-old vendor, Denise Culley, and 59-year-old Patricia Ellis, lost their lives in an accident at Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to Culley’s sister, Avril Pitt, the minibus in which Culley was travelling, toppled after hitting the median on roadway. The driver of minibus, BTT 4910, was reportedly speeding when he hit the median and suffered a tyre blowout.

“When we get the call that she been in an accident, we couldn’t believe because my son told me that he just saw his aunty outside on the road waiting for a bus… that bus had to be speeding,” said the distraught Pitt.

Pitt said Culley was on her way to ply her trade at Bourda Market when the tragedy occurred.

According to the dead woman’s sister, when she arrived on the scene her sister’s body was still on the roadway

Resulting from the impact, Culley was reportedly flung out of the bus and she ended up on the northern carriageway, The minibus then toppled onto its left side and landed on her (Culley)and skidded for some distance before it came to a halt.

The news of the woman’s demise came as a shock to the family because the woman celebrated her birthday last week and was jolly all week.

“She is a loss to the family because she used to keep everyone together,” said Culley’s distraught sister.

The other passengers were assisted out of the vehicle by public-spirited citizens and taken to Georgetown Public Hospital, except for Jordon Beaton, who was taken to the Woodlands Hospital, where he underwent surgery, having lost several fingers.

Those taken to the GPHC were examined by a doctor but Ellis died while receiving treatment. The other passengers, who were taken to the hospital, had lacerations about their bodies.

According to the police, the bus was driven by a 47-year-old resident of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara.

In addition to Cully and Ellis, the other victims included, Jaden Miffatt, seven, a student of Golden Grove Primary School; Laffanna Williams, 22, a police constable of Lot 175 Haslington ECD; June Abel ,60, of Lot 8 Good Hope, ECD; Wayne Blair, 38, of Lot 38 Fernandez Street, Golden Grove, ECD; and Jordon Beaton, 17, of Golden Grove, ECD.

The Police enquires found that minibus was proceeding west along the southern lane of the southern carriageway of the said road, reportedly at a fast rate of speed, when it was alleged by the driver that a blue-colomotor car, blue in colour, overtook him from the left side and collided to his left rear wheel, causing him to lose control and crash into the median.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver and no trace of alcohol was detected in his system. He is in custody assisting with the investigation.