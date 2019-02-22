MoC congrats Mighty Believer on his win

THE Ministry of Communities (MoC) has extended congratulations to 2019 Banks Senior Calypso Monarch, Kenroy “The Mighty Believer” Fraser, who was sponsored by the Ministry’s Green Generation Guyana (3G) Sanitation Programme, and copped the crown at last Friday’s finals at the National Park.

`The Mighty Believer’ was sponsored by the MoC after he had done prior work with the Ministry. He had entered into a partnership with the MoC, to do a piece on the Ministry’s Sanitation Programme, for submission for the Calypso competition. The sponsorship aided in his preparedness to compete.

A former Junior Calypso champion, `The Mighty Believer’ last Saturday, won the competition performing his kaiso “Guyana must be a paradise”, which he said, he used “this opportunity to showcase my country.”

A statement from the ministry read: “The Ministry of Communities was thrilled to learn of Mr. Fraser’s success at the finals, since his victory ensures the continuation of a national conversation on proper solid waste management in Guyana.

“The Ministry is also pleased that through the use of social commentary; the competition also provided a forum for the ventilation of an issue of national importance, such as waste management.”

Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan, first heard Mr. Fraser sing at an event in East Berbice/Corentyne and was impressed with his lyrical prowess. He decided to use him as part of the Ministry’s campaigns.

Reigning as the Junior Calypso Monarch in 2005, `The Mighty Believer’ first began performing in the adult Calypso competition in 2008, and saved for not entering in 2013, has never missed a yearsince. He first began spacing at the competition in 2010, when he finished in third place, and ever since then, has been consistently placing within the top four.

The flamboyant calypsonian believes that his song, “Guyana, must be a paradise” was able to win the nod of the judges, since it speaks of national pride and the well-being of the country.

“It wasn’t surprising that I won,” a confident Fraser beamed. “I was expecting to take home the crown.”