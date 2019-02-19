Allicock, Amsterdam stand firm at Patrick Ford Memorial Boxing

AFTER a late start, the second annual Patrick Ford Memorial Boxing card rumbled off last Sunday night at the National Gymnasium, in front of a boisterous crowd who were not disappointed, as Keevin Allicock and Desmond Amsterdam won their respective fights to keep the Golden Arrowhead flying high.

First in the supporting bout, Commonwealth Youth Games and Caribbean bantamweight champion Keevin ‘Lightning’ Allicock dominated Trinidadian pugilist Anthony Joseph.

Allicock opened up the fight with some well-tempered aggression to immediately put the Trinidadian out of his comfort zone. However, it was not all one-way traffic, as Joseph responded with some well-timed blows of his own.

In the end at the bell, it was Allicock who had impressed the judges who awarded him a unanimous decision.

In the main event, Trinidadian Aaron Prince replaced St Lucia’s middleweight champion Arthur Langalier, who pulled out of his fight with Caribbean middleweight champion, Guyana’s Desmond Amsterdam, after suffering a cut over his eye while training in St Lucia.

This did not diminish the challenge for Amsterdam as Prince came with his ‘A’ game to give the Guyanese one of his sternest tests yet. However, in the end it was Amsterdam who won the close fight by landing the harder punches at a more accurate rate. At one point Amsterdam sent Prince to his knees with some crisp body punches in the second round which perhaps tipped the scorecards in his favour.

At the end of the night, Allicock also walked away with the accolade for the Best Boxer of the card.

Other results of the night are as follows:

Juniors (light bantamweight): Travis Inverary beat Richard Howard.

Youth (junior welterweight): Kevon Mullings defeated Jamal Mercier.

Middleweight: Devon Hazel bettered Jermain Levans

Elite (lightweight): Shaquel Wright won by TKO against Albert Thomas.

Bantamweight: Kevin Moore got past Julius Kesney

Light welterweight: Aubrey Moore beat Kevin McKenzie

Light heavyweight: Markember Pierre triumphed over Ashton Niles.