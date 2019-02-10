Body of man found on Zeelandia foreshore 

THE decomposed body of a 64-year-old farmer of Belle Plaine, Wakenaam, Region Three, was discovered on Saturday on the Zeelandia foreshore by residents. Dead is Shamlall Ramroop of Lot 38, Belle Plaine, Wakenaam.

He was last seen on February 5 at the Belle Plaine koker. According to information received, the body was identified by one, Humash Lall and his father, both of Lot 83, Belle Plaine, Wakenaam.

Following the discovery, the police were summoned and the body was taken to the Suddie Mortuary where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination. There were no marks of violence on the remains of Ramroop. Police are continuing their investigations.