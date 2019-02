The Drug Enforcement Unit of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Wednesday afternoon stumbled upon millions worth of smuggled liquor at the GNIC wharf on Water Street.

A source at the GRA noted that the liquor, which included a large quantity of Hennessy cognac, were found in a 20 foot container.

Investigators are at the scene pursuing records of the shipment in order to arrest those responsible for importing the alcoholic beverages.