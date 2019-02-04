UN Rep’s position on gov’t premature, says Harmon

MINISTER of State Joseph Harmon dubbed the call by the United Nations Resident Coordinator Mikiko Tanaka for the government to demonstrate its integrity and respect the constitution, premature.

In adding her voice to the national issue of the no-confidence motion against the coalition government, the UN Resident Coordinator last Friday said it was important for government to uphold the constitution as she delivered remarks during an inter-faith ceremony.

“SDG (Sustainable Development Goal) 16 recognises that building a peaceful, just and inclusive society that provides equal access to justice and that are based on respect for human rights requires respect for the rule of law, good governance and transparent institutions.

“Recent political developments triggered by the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, are a test for Guyana’s strength and integrity with regard to the effectiveness of the rule of law and governance,” Tanaka was quoted as saying in another section of the media.

“The delivery of the decisions by the chief justice demonstrates the independence and integrity of the judiciary in protecting the constitution and upholding the rule of law. The Honourable Speaker’s earlier validation of the process of the controversial voting at the National Assembly was testimony of the integrity of the legislative arm of the state.”

“It is hoped that the third arm of the State, the executive, will demonstrate its integrity and respect for Guyana’s constitution and the judiciary that constitute the foundation for the rule of law,” Tanaka added.

But her sentiments did not sit well with the minister of state. On the sideline of a consecration ceremony for the Region No. 3 Congress House at Vreed-en-Hoop on Sunday, Minister Harmon told reporters that he did not understand the context of the statement made by the UN official.

“There is no evidence that we have not respected the constitution on the ruling. I thought that was a premature statement unless there is some evidence of it, I think it is premature,” he told reporters.

NO BASIS

According to him, there is no basis for Tanaka’s statement, and as such, it was not necessary. “I would say that it is a statement that I believe has no basis right now because as a government we have always respected the constitution. We have always respected the law, so there was no need for a warning at this point in time as far as I am concerned,” Minister Harmon said.

On January 31 when Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wilshire upheld Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland’s declaration that the no-confidence motion was validly passed, the government said it respected the ruling, but disclosed its intention to appeal.

“The ruling is not in favour of the government’s position with regard to the vote on December 21st, 2018; however, due process continues and the government will file an appeal in the Court of Appeal. The government continues to believe that the full adjudication of this issue is in the national interest,” the government said.

It said until the matter is concluded at the highest court of appeal – the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) – the status quo remains and the business of government continues as usual.

Harmon explained that the government’s actions are aligned with the constitution. According to Article 106 (7) of the Constitution of Guyana, government, notwithstanding its defeat, shall remain in office until a new president is sworn in. He maintained that to date, government has not erred, but has rather upheld the constitution.

He said in keeping with the constitution, government will continue to function effectively and without any hindrance. “There is no restriction on the work of the government. There is no interim government, there is no caretaker government, the constitution speaks about a government and therefore the government shall function as it normally should,” Minister Harmon told reporters.

His statements followed similar sentiments expressed by President David Granger, who while addressing supporters, made it known that he will not step down until a new president is sworn-in.

“We are a legal, legitimate government and nothing we have done so far is outside of the law; and as long as I am the President, nothing we will do will be outside of the law,” the President assured supporters.

The government has given the assurance that the $300.7B National Budget will be rolled out, with all regions expected to see major transformational changes and developments.