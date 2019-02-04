Ramjattan willing to accept prime ministerial nomination

CHAIRMAN of the Alliance For Change (AFC) Khemraj Ramjattan has said that he is more than willing to accept the nomination to run alongside President David Granger as prime ministerial candidate for the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) coalition.

“I would certainly accept a nomination,” Ramjattan told reporters, while attending the consecration ceremony for the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Region Three Congress House at Vreed-en-Hoop on Sunday.

Ramjattan, who is the country’s Public Security Minister, declined, however, to indicate if he would endorse Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo for a second term in office. According to him, it was not the time and place for such a decision.

The prime ministerial candidacy was discussed at the AFC’s National Executive Committee conference held recently, but Ramjattan said the party had not settled the matter.

A statement issued after the meeting said that the AFC had endorsed a David Granger- Moses Nagamootoo ticket for the next elections, constitutionally due next year; but according to Ramjattan, that was simply the opinion of party leader Raphael Trotman.

“Obviously, what Raphael [Trotman] has indicated, is that, that is his personal opinion and you got a lot of personal opinions in a liberal democratic party,” Minister Ramjattan said.

In the statement issued by AFC, it said that “the leader also reaffirmed his confidence in the David Granger/Moses Nagamootoo leadership to guide the coalition government in the period ahead.”

Meanwhile, the APNU+AFC coalition has signalled its full confidence in seeing the incumbent president, David Granger, continuing and has endorsed him as the presidential candidate heading into the next elections.

APNU General-Secretary Joseph Harmon, in a letter, said it is with a deep sense of pride “that I endorse David Arthur Granger to be the coalition’s presidential candidate for a second term.

“This is a man who has proven over the past three and a half years to be one with great vision, capability and has a right-thinking mind.

“We in the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) are confident of his candidature as we have seen the appreciation of the Guyanese electorate for the work he has done over the years,” Harmon said.