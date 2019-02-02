SOCU forensic analyst explains reason for resigning

Dear Editor

IN light of the fervent speculation on social media and the mainstream media about the reason for me tendering my resignation from the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) to the Minister of Public Security last week, I wish to begin and end my contribution to the whole matter with the following statement:

First, and foremost, I wish to make it clear that I possess verifiable undergraduate and post-graduate degrees awarded by recognised UK universities. My academic qualifications meet and exceed the requirements for the work I was undertaking at SOCU.

SOCU’s Head and the Minister of Public Security have both seen original evidence of my academic qualifications before my offer to resign and I have no reservations for their authenticity to be verified with the recognised British universities that awarded them.

To be clear: my resignation from SOCU — a carefully considered decision — is in no way related to my refusal to present my academic qualifications. To avoid compromising my personal and professional commitments to obligations of Confidentiality and Non-Disclosure, I thought it best to tender my resignation from SOCU (effective 22 February 2019 inclusive of my contractual 1 month’s notice).

In 2017, I was invited to assist SOCU’s forensic investigative capacity based on my solid international experience (spanning a number of countries). I never told anyone I worked concurrently in ’22 countries’). My contract running to the end of January 2020 was renewed as recent as in November 2018. Over the course of the intervening period, my skills and experience have enhanced the forensic investigative arm of SOCU to the point where it is now receiving significant Mutual Assistance Cooperation from third countries in the pursuit of financial crimes committed against the people of Guyana.

Even in the face of reported surveillance and threats against me and my family, I have worked diligently to gather substantial and compelling evidence that led to the DPP instituting charges in several high- profile matters currently engaging the courts.

My professionalism, impartiality, objectivity, completely apolitical and non-politically partisan manner to ensure clear conclusions to support fair justice have been hallmarks of all of the investigations I have dealt with at SOCU. Anyone familiar with the pursuit of internationally complex financial crimes would readily recognise that its success requires diligence, an exceptional eye for detail, good understanding of how international banking systems and financial markets operate and last, but not least, enormous patience.

Notwithstanding this, my only concern now is that SOCU’s hard work is about to show fruit and SOCU is on the cusp of delivering hard financial evidence of a mind-blowing nature; this development has emerged that could very well affect the outcomes of several compelling matters presently engaging the courts. It appears as though my relentless pursuit (with increasing success) of tracking the evidence of acts of international cross-border financial crimes does not sit well with my detractors, as there appears to be an emerging high-stakes, threatening and sinister plot beginning to be played out, of which I will play no part.

I wish to thank the many colleagues and stakeholders locally and internationally who have contributed to SOCU’s fight against financial crimes and corruption and who have reached out to me to offer words of support and encouragement. I will be making no further comments on this matter.

Ms S James

Special Superintendent

Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU)