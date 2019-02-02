Ashes series to be the last for Chappell as CA selector

CRICKET Australia (CA) national selector and National Talent Manager Greg Chappell is set to retire at the end of the Ashes in September, CA confirmed today.

Chappell’s retirement coincides with expiration of his current contract that ends at the culmination of the 2019 Ashes campaign, which concludes at The Oval in London in mid-September.

The 70-year-old former Australia captain, who played 87 Tests from 1970 to 1984 and posted 24 hundreds, will walk away from CA after more than 30 years with the governing body.

He held three separate commentary stints, from 1984-88, 2010-11 and 2016-present, and was appointed National Talent Manager in 2010.

Chappell has worked closely with Australia’s junior talent and was team manager of the Cricket Australia XI in its short inclusion in the domestic 50-over competition.

Along with his work in cricket, Chappell has raised more than $400 000 through his charity, the Greg Chappell Foundation, which aims to help homeless youths in Australia.

Chappell’s upcoming departure has seen two national selectors step down in the past 12 months – himself and former head coach Darren Lehmann, who resigned in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town.

Lehmann had indicated he was not going to renew his contract that also expired at the end of this year’s Ashes in England.

The current National Selection Panel (NSP) is comprised of Chappell, current head coach Justin Langer and chair Trevor Hohns.

Test legend Ricky Ponting has called for the Australian captain to be a selector, but Test skipper Tim Paine has batted that idea safely back to the bowler.

“I’ve got enough on my plate at the moment,” Paine said last month

“I’m happy when I’m asked my opinion and will give it. Happy with that.”

Cricket Australia will make an announcement closer to the end of Chappell’s tenure about his possible replacement and what the NSP will look like after the Ashes. (cricket.com au)