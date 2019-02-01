Cherry picking the constitution and violating constitutional jurisprudence is a new normal

Dear Editor

LEGAL scholars of repute and legal luminaries all concur that strict interpretation used in the interpretation of taxing or criminal matters is not applied in constitutional provisions. Literal interpretation defeats the “will” of what the farmers intended.

In 1997, the court ruled the 1997 elections were “vitiated”, that Articles 59 and 159 were violated, the elections were therefore null and void, as it was ultra vires articles 59 and 159.

Editor, the question now was “what is the status of the PPP government? Which had, in the courts view, committed flaws, massive voter irregularities and illegalities per se affecting the elections outcome.

Under the Herdmanston Agreement, the government’s shortened mandates should have ended January 17; GECOM concluded it was not technically prepared for an acceptable elections.

The political question, “What happens to government in the interim period?” The resolution of Ester Pereira’s election petition, effectively settled the issue. The court ruled that …in order to uphold the rule of law, prevent the creation of a legal vacuum, with grave consequential chaos and in the interest of effective government, the President and his cabinet as presently constituted, should ‘continue to perform their respective functions of office, not under virtue of declared unlawful elections, but under the order of the court.

The PPP/Civic’s view was that the 1997 elections were null and void on ‘technicality’ and should not require the PPP/C government to resign. Editor, Jagdeo and his cohorts, cabal and desperadoes –Ali Baba+40 all suffer from lapus memoriae (see Philology).

Ignorance of amazing altitude and galactic proportions has seen the emergence of principles, elucidated by the dull and ignorant, the ruling political elite, with suspect democratic credentials with dubious certificates and credentials fraudulently obtained through criminality.

Teitel argues – in the rule of law ‘dilemma which arise in politically controversial cases constitutionalism takes on a ”balancing of ideal justice” with political reality leading to an ambivalent directionality of law”.

Editor, corruption is a serious malady undermining the very health of the polity, the political clamour by the PPP and its fascism has continued unabated by Jagdeo. The ventriloquism by this dangerous individual in which he pontificates that the five persons selected by him, all agree the HE, Jagdeo must sit in a government, headed by a person, selected by Secret Ballot. Directed by him, to be presidential/candidate/nominees, speaks of unbridled, purported executive arrogance, and both bureaucratic and political morbidity of connivance.

Editor, in 2016 in a Russian video interview published Monday 1st February, former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev harshly criticised Putin and Dmitry Medvedev…”Putin Rules” “Manually” with the help of rogue factions who entrench corruption…deficient Russian institutions provides for the supremacy of arbitrariness and abuse, rule by ‘fear’, they decide, between then, as if there was no society, no constitution. They believe they are saviours of the Motherland”.

In Guyana, the former PPP President sees profit as the natural spoils of office and has plotted to infect a monetising of the office of president; it is call ‘profiting’ from the Presidency.

With amnesia, our fatal forgetfulness has seen the resurgence of Jagdeo-demented lies, his elitist xenophobia-racial superiority and hand-picked successor a paralysing virus of menacing power play; first (1) Donald Ramotar, (2) Mohammed Irfaan Alli, This country is not Jagdeo, et-al corporation, it is a nation of 700,000 people.

1. Jagdeo – what happened to the police 19 per cent in the Armistrony Tribunal?

2. Jagdeo – where are NIS squandered funds?

3. Jagdeo – who funds ‘sugar’ that is a bankrupt industry?

Regards

Ronald Kendall

Insp. Of Police (Rt’d)