Courts to give back to customers

FOLLOWING in the footsteps of Courts, the Courts Optical brand will be maintaining the practice of rewarding customers for choosing to shop with the brand.

To start off 2019, Courts Optical granted four lucky customers the once-in-a-lifetime experience of receiving a free pair of spectacles every two years.

These customers would be able to benefit from free eye testing and a range of first-class services available at Courts Optical. Also, the customers would be allowed to acquire new spectacles, free of cost.

The promotion was well received by all customers who shopped during the Christmas season and many expressed excitement about the opportunity to win the unbelievable offer. The lucky customers were chosen under the watchful eyes of the external auditors and Internal Control Department Functionaries. Courts Optical is proud to be able to thank its customers in such a tangible manner. The winners are Rosiene Thomas, Lilawattie Lochan, Marcia Grannum and Lorlene Layne-Price.

Presently, Courts Optical is the fastest growing optical brand in the Caribbean and the company looks forward to continuing to deliver exceptional service and leading the eye care revolution in Guyana.