CANU makes cocaine, ganja ‘bust’ in city house

FOLLOWING surveillance by agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit over a period of time, ranks on Tuesday made a sizeable bust of cocaine and marijuana at a home in St Stephen’s Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

The lawmen suspected that the drugs might have originated from Colombia. A man and woman were also arrested. According reports reaching the Guyana Chronicle, earlier on Tuesday some activity was observed at the premises and added to that, there was information which reached CANU, suggesting that the house was being used to store narcotics.

The ranks reportedly were able to monitor a pick-up transaction on Tuesday, but there have been no reports as to if the person who made that pick-up was arrested by law enforcers from the narcotics agency. Deputy Head of the agency, Leslie Ramlall, confirmed that the house has been under the watch of the agency following intelligence received.

He called on members of the public to keep the momentum up in informing the agency of any concrete or suspicious activities that may be taking place in their communities, and especially if they believe that those might be drug-related. The operation was witnessed by a number of residents.