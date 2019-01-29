First lady launches ICT training programme in Linden

FIRST Lady, Sandra Granger, reminded the 40 participants who make up the second batch of Information Communication Technology (ICT) trainees in Linden, that the entire world revolves around ICT and it is imperative that they garner these skills that will make them employable and take the country forward.

She was at the time speaking at the launch of the four-week training that was made possible through her office, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Protection and the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

Mrs Granger said cognisant of the role ICT is playing in our world, she became fired-up to get involved and has since been pushing for similar training to be held across Guyana. She believes that Guyanese are very talented when it comes to ICT and therefore youths should take all opportunities afforded to them now to become ICT- smart. “The young people of Guyana are a major part of our population and so it is a fact that you are the ones that have to take us forward and so, ensure that you are equipped,” she urged. She urged the graduates not to look at the training as just a means of becoming certified, but to become rounded, marketable individuals, more so, that all eyes are on Guyana and its blooming oil industry.

Mrs Granger is confident that the participants will enjoy the training since it is not only ICT-based but includes courses that would widen their knowledge on reproductive health as well as courses to develop their self-esteem etc.

Giving an overview of the programme was Chief Facilitator, Mr. Fitzroy Younge, who said that the training is a youth-empowered initiative that seeks to not only empower young adults, but also the unskilled and vulnerable youths. The skills garnered, he said, will enable them to perform more effectively and allow them to improve in their employability status. The programme will conclude on February 22nd and a total of 13 courses will be offered over the four weeks.

Some of these include communication skills, telephone ethics, interviewing tips and time management, mouse basics and keyboard references, introduction to computers, Microsoft Office, literacy and numeracy and sexual and reproductive health. A total of eight facilitators will conduct the courses and after the completion of each, there will be assessments. At the end, the graduates will receive a certificate that will be BIT accredited and signed by the first lady. Younge commended the participants for making a wise decision to be a part of the programme.

Coordinator of the workshop, Municipal Councillor Deron Adams, expressed gratitude to the first lady and by extension the Government of Guyana for continuing to provide support to the empowerment of the youths of Linden, even after the first programme was completed. That programme, he revealed, brought about tangible successes. The most noticeable of these is that five of the 79 participants, became peer educators and successfully organised their own ICT workshop to train other Linden youths. That workshop saw an additional 42 youths completing the programme. Out of these, eight have since garnered employment, five are pursuing tertiary education and two have used their training to establish their own businesses. Out of the first batch, 37 youths also came together and formed a NGO, Linden Youth Network, which has a vision statement to encourage youths to overcome challenges such as poverty and situations of abuse, through ICT. As a result of the overwhelming interest displayed within the communities, two smart initiative centres will be established in two communities. “This ICT programme is the foundation for positive change for youths…….to bridge the digital divide through training and open doors where innovative ideas will be supported,” Adams said.

Valedictorian of the first programme Johanna Allicock, posited that the skills garnered at the training has helped her tremendously at the Cyril Potter College of Education. Another graduate Selina Joseph, said that she is most grateful for the certificate, which will be an asset in her attempt to gain employment. She was appreciative of the knowledge gained in computer programming but more so, the knowledge to adapt to the world of work. On Monday, the participants expressed the same level of confidence, which they too will benefit from tremendously in the next four weeks of training.