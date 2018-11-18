200 students graduate from UG Berbice Campus 

THE University of Guyana Berbice Campus on Saturday conferred degrees and diplomas to 200 students at that institution’s convocation.

The university also graduated 15 students from the newly introduced programme in the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Ivelaw Griffith, in his short address, referenced a famous quote by Sir Shridat Ramphal, “We have learned that education, when it is not geared to the needs of real development and when it is not accompanied by progress can lead more to despair than to development, more to frustration than to fulfillment”,

On that note, he urged the graduating class of 2018 to celebrate an education fulfillment.

“A fulfillment enabled by the university, a fulfillment that would enable you to continue to begin real development for yourself, for your family, for your community and for the nation”.

Delivering the keynote address at the 17th Convocation Ceremony was Dr. Bibi Areefa Aladdin, Pediatrician attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). She is also the principal tutor for pediatrics and lecturer in the Post Graduate Pediatrics Programme.

Dr. Aladdin, in an inspirational speech to the 200 students, spoke of her personal life story which was filled with loss, grief and challenges but she successfully defeated all those barriers and become a successful individual.

Her story touched not only the students, but the entire audience as they left with inspiration and motivation to persevere in spite of the challenges faced in life.

The Republic Bank Award for the best graduating student was copped by Jamesha Stuart who earned her degree in Agriculture and Forestry.

In her address to the gathering and her fellow graduating class, Stuart said given that this is the first time a student from the Agriculture faculty made valedictorian, it is a significant honour and a testimony to the evolving world where a science once dominated by men is now equally participated in by women.

She noted during her years of studies, she was respected and embraced by her fellow male classmates.

“These were positive signs of a changing world, a changing attitude among Guyanese male students in the science. These were signs that both male and female students were recognising the pivotal role of agriculture for the development and sustainability of our country”.

The young lady posited that the knowledge gained will now enable them to push boundaries to make this world a better place.

On that note, she encouraged the graduating class to, “Keep moving forward, keep following your dreams”.