Women top national awardees

PRESIDENT David Granger said the nation has an obligation to pay homage to its distinguished sons and daughters who have provided outstanding services to their communities.

He shared these sentiments during his address to the 97 recipients, their relatives, friends and well-wishers during the 2018 Investiture ceremony at the National Cultural Centre. Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and several other ministers of government also attended the event.

“Our nation honours them out of respect for the values which they exemplified and contributions which they have made and continue to make,” the President said.

He said the national order system seeks to recognise and rewards service men and women from all corners of the republic. The President told the audience that the nation was built by the collective contributions of ordinary citizens from the academics, social organisations, political parties, religious groups and trade unions, among others.

The country, he said, relies on the patriotic work of its men and women who have rendered selfless service. The Head of State reminded the audience that the national order system is ordained by the Constitution of Guyana.

The President said the national order system, under which national awards are conferred, is not a “ceremonial or cosmetic ritual as some seem to think”. He said it is an essential cultural convention used to express appreciation to those who served selflessly.

The President said Saturday’s investiture ceremony was a public manifestation of appreciation to those who have rendered exemplary service to the nation.

Forty-nine women from various fields were among those who were conferred with national awards by President David Granger.

On Saturday, Executive Chairman of the Demerara Distillers Limited, Komal Samaroo, Professor Alvin Oliver Thompson and retired Justice Oslen Small were conferred with the Cacique Crown of Honour.

A total of 41 persons were conferred with the Golden Arrow of Achievement, including Nations University’s Dr. Brian O’Toole, former volleyball player, Lenox Shuffler, educator Donna Chapman, trade unionist Norris Witter and broadcaster, Dr. Rovin Deodat.

Distance athlete, Cleveland Forde, animal rights activist, Syeada Manbodh, Desiree Edghill and broadcaster, Julie Lewis were among those persons who were conferred with the Medal of Service. Commissioner of Police Leslie James was conferred with the Disciplined Services Star while the Disciplined Services Medal was conferred on Deputy Commissioner of Police, Paul Williams as well as retired Divisional Fire Officer, Patrick Carmichael.