Legendary fast bowler Courtney Walsh fancies vacant Windies post

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) – Legendary former West Indies fast bowler, Courtney Walsh, says he would be interested in taking up the post of head coach of the regional side, if offered.

Jamaican Walsh is the current bowling coach with Bangladesh and has a contract that runs until the ICC World Cup in England next year.

“If something comes along and something can be done then it is something I would consider,” the 55-year-old told TVJ Sports.

“But at the moment, as much as my heart is there, I just have to wait and see what happens and do the best I can here. Eventually one day I would love to be involved.

“I would not say I’m not interested or wouldn’t be interested in doing something in West Indies cricket.”

Walsh, a former Windies captain, holds the record for the most wickets in Tests by a West Indian with 519 scalps from 132 Tests.

He became Bangladesh bowling coach two years ago and recently served as interim head coach following the departure of Chandika Hathurusingha.

The West Indies head coach position will become vacant at year end after Australian Stuart Law announced last week he would quit the post following the ongoing tour of India and the subsequent series against Bangladesh.

Law’s announcement came in the middle of West Indies’ preparation for the World Cup.