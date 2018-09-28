Well-being of women, children takes centre stage

– at SCLAN, PANCAP forum

THE Spouses of CARICOM Leaders Action Network (SCLAN) in collaboration with the Pan Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP) hosted a special forum titled “Pressing forward for the health and well-being of women, children and adolescents” as a side event during the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday.

The Forum was designed to increase awareness and to stimulate interest, especially among First Ladies, to advocate for the development of programmes that will support the safety, physical and psychological well-being of women, children and adolescents around the world. The event was chaired by Kim Simplis Barrow, First Lady of Belize and Chair of SCLAN.

It was intended to bring together First Ladies, Spouses of Heads of Government and UN representatives to facilitate knowledge exchange, which can contribute positively to progress in key areas such as mental health, the reduction of gender-based violence, teenage pregnancy, and HIV and AIDS.

This initiative also aimed to build upon the long-term efforts set forth by the global community, including former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon’s Every Woman, Every Child Global Movement and the ‘Global Strategy for Women’s Children’s and Adolescents’ Health (2016-2030).

Present were Dr. Patricia Minnis, First Lady of The Bahamas; Kim Simplis Barrow, First Lady of Belize and Chair of SCLAN; Sandra Granger, First Lady of the Republic of Guyana and Vice Chair, SCLAN; Martine Moise, First Lady of the Republic of Haiti; Eloise Gonsalves, First Lady of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; Laura Tucker-Longsworth, OBE, Speaker of the Belize House of Representatives and PANCAP Champion; and Director of PANCAP, Dereck Springer. (PANCAP)