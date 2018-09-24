Tourist Villa Hotel propreitor remanded on murder charge

….Erwin Bacchus was initially charged with manslaughter

The proprietor of the Tourist Villa Hotel and Bar at Fifth Avenue Subryanville, Georgetown was on Monday morning remanded to prison for the murder of Jason De Florimonte.

The accused, Erwin Bacchus, 45 was initially charged with manslaughter, however based on advice by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) it was recommended that he be charged with murder. He was out on $1.5M.

Bacchus was placed before Principal Magistrates Judy Latchman on Monday morning and was not required to plea to the capital offence which alleged that on August 4 , 2018 at Subryanville, he unlawfully killed 30-year-old De Florimonte.

He was represented by attorneys-at-law Nigel Hughes and Glenn Hanoman.

The matter was adjourned to September 25, 2018 for report and the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) will commence on October 3.

According or reports, on the day in question about 01:30 hrs, De Florimonte had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend in front of the hotel and the ordeal was witnessed by a handyman who was standing at the hotel’s gate.

De Florimonte then turned his attention to the handyman after the latter intervened in the commotion.

The handyman ran into the hotel and De Florimonte encountered the hotel owner who is a licensed firearm holder. He was shot four times to his right side chest which resulted in his death.