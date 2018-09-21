BREAKING NEWS: Three dead in Essequibo smash-up

By Indrwattie Natram

Three persons,including a baby, died on Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle smash-up on the Jib Public Road, Essequibo.

The accident occurred around 15:00 hours. Dead is Corwin Paul,38 ,a health worker who was driving a Toyota Spacio north along the road when it collided with a blue Hilux pick-up truck.

At the time of the accident a woman and her baby were in Paul’s car. They died on the spot.He was allegedly speeding when he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the pick-up.

Residents who heard the loud impact immediately rushed to the scene. “We heard a loud noise just next to the Jib, bridge when I watched I saw a silver-coloured car badly damaged.I then saw persons running out and when we reached it was a bloody scene,”a resident of Jib related.

Traffic ranks attached to “G” Division of the Guyana Police Force were on the scene conducting their investigations.

(This is a developing story)