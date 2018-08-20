Guyana retain championship title as five boxers win  individual honours

AFTER three nights of hectic boxing at the National Gymnasium on Sunday night and the dust finally settled, Guyana was declared the overall champion of the Pepsi Schoolboys/Girls and Junior Caribbean Championships, while Guyana’s Leon Moore Jr, Richard Howard, Alicia Jackman and Romona Agard, along with Jamaica’s Britney McFarlene, were winners of the several individual awards that were up for grabs.

Overall, Guyana won ten titles in the Schoolboys/Girls and Junior’s divisions over the three-night period of the championships which failed to attract a large spectator support but which was filled with some very entertaining fights that whetted the appetites of the few boxing enthusiast who turned up to witness the championships.

The locals, who have won the overall championships since its inauguration in 2016 right here in Guyana, showed their class and outscored the opposition in every department and in the end, they were rewarded for their efforts.

The march for championship honours began on Friday evening when the Guyanese boxers won two of four international bouts, then followed this up on Saturday night, winning two of two finals in the Junior category.

On the final night on Sunday, Guyana won a lone schoolboys gold through Moses Crawford who beat his Guyanese counterpart, Hazel Adams, with a first round stoppage in their 30-33kg contest. This was followed by a points decision win for Jamal Mercier (Guyana) over his teammate Shemar Morrison in the junior division.

Also in the junior division, Leon Moore, who on Friday night secured a points decision win against Nyrelle Husein of Trinidad and Tobago in their light bantamweight contest, returned to the ‘square jungle’ on Sunday night and caused the referee to stop his contest against Jamaica’s Ashwaney Lawes at one minute, seven seconds of the second round.

Richard, who was adjudged best schoolboy boxer, then took to the ring and stopped Trinidad and Tobago’s Abdul Taylor at one minute 50 seconds of the third round in their light flyweight contest.

Guyana’s Jermain Williams then followed up with a points decision win against his countryman Jevon Thomas in their middleweight contest and this was followed by a win for Alesha Jackman (Guyana) over Alicia King (Trinidad and Tobago in their bantamweight female encounter. Alesha Jackman was subsequently named best schoolgirl on show.

Fighting in the Youth category, Francis Sukhu (Guyana) and Christopher Moore (Guyana) then added two more titles to Guyana’s account, as Sukhu won a points’ decision over Tarique Husein (Trinidad and Tobago) in their flyweight contest while Moore forced the referee to stop his welterweight bout against Trinidad’s Joshua Sylvester in a welterweight bout.

Guyana’s AIBA accredited referee/judge was subsequently recognized as the best referee/judge throughout the championships, while Jamaica’s Bretney McFarlene was adjudged Best Female Youth for her victory over Trinidad’s Shakira Elias on the opening night and this was followed by a points decision win against Guyana’s Akea Lamazon in the welterweight division.

Trinidad and Tobago won two gold medals through Blessings Waldropt who scored a points decision win against Guyana’s Mark Crawford in their light welterweight contest and Faith Ramnauth who stopped Guyana’s Anylais Trellis at one minute, 33 seconds of the first round in their female flyweight contest.