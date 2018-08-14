Two more podium spots for Jeffrey at Radical Championship

GUYANESE Kristian Jeffrey was able to continue his podium-running form in the Radical Challenge series, picking up two podium spots from three races last weekend in Snetterton, England.

After starting sixth in race one, the Guyanese quickly made his ground through the pack to one step shy of the final podium spot, overcoming a 15 second success penalty to do so.

Race two saw the Guyanese battle hard to gain third but was under pressure to defend it. The earlier part of the race was marred by a yellow flag and on resumption, the rain graced the track. Switzerland’s Jerôme de Sadeleer provided pressure for much of the time until he spun after which Elliot Goodman and Richard Baxter picked up the fight.

Baxter managed to get by Goodman but was 0.3 second short of Jeffrey at the chequered flag.

In race three, Jeffrey continued his battle up the podium with Baxter who was fourth while frontrunners Jackson and Burgess traded the lead. Burgess pitted for a mandatory 20-second success penalty and emerged fourth leaving Jeffrey to run second unchallenged.

He told radical media, “I had a mediocre start in race two, but we were four abreast into turn one! From there on it was a race with Jerôme, but he spun and we made slight contact.

“After that it was Elliot Goodman and then a drag to the flag with Richard Baxter so there was no rest, but that’s wheel-to-wheel racing for you! I had an incident at the end of race two, so kudos to the guys in the team to get me on to the grid.

“We barely made it but I love this circuit and we got a podium, so it’s a great result.”