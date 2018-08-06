New look for Anna Regina Multilateral, Cotton Field Secondary

MAJOR repair works are being done on the Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary (ARMS), Region Two, for the first time in 50 years, Regional Executive Officer (REO) Rupert Hopkinson said.

The said works are also being done on the Cotton Field Secondary School, and together, these are being executed to the tune $42 million.

The enhancement works include the construction of concrete revetment around the school area, approximately half a mile back-filling, fencing, landscaping, re-painting of the school and dormitory as well as general repairs.

Some $12 million has been injected into the enhancement projects as a result of savings, Hopkinson said.

“From a trench, we have made it into an attractive area we now call the academic community. We from the region will be saving, money no longer have [sic] to be invested into paying someone to clean the trench, the shabby looks will be reclaimed with beautiful plants and the area can be used for economic purposes,” the REO said.

He said his vision is to see the area that has several schools, including two tertiary education centres and the Department of Education, become a gated community.