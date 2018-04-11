Sophia man remanded on another robbery charge

A 24-year-old man of North Sophia, Georgetown, was on Wednesday remanded to prison on a robbery charge.

It is alleged that on February 25, 2018 at Pike Street, Kitty, Patrick Goodluck, while being armed with a gun, robbed Falisapy Carmichael of $55,000 cash and other items valued$ 218,000.

The mason entered a not guilty plea to the charge that was read out to him in court.

The prosecutor objected to bail based on the seriousness of the offence and also took into consideration that a dangerous weapon was used to commit the act. It was also stated that the file was incomplete.

The defence attorney asked for reasonable bail to be granted, adding that her client was not a flight risk

Bail was refused by Magistrate Fabayo Azore and Goodluck was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned for May 2, 2018.

It was stated that two years ago Patrick Goodluck was remanded to prison on a similar charge. He was one of two young men who were badly beaten on an allegation that they had attempted to rob North Ruimveldt barber, Roger Lovell.

He was remanded when he appeared before City Magistrate Judy Latchman to answer to the charge of attempting to commit a felony. He denied the allegation, but the police prosecutor objected to bail, stating that Goodluck and another person had walked into Lovell’s house and attempted to rob him of his gold chain and motorcycle while being armed with a gun.

The prosecutor said Lovell raised an alarm and public-spirited citizens caught the bandits and beat them severely.