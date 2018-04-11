Medical supplies expected at Skeldon Hospital following sit-in

SEVERAL doctors and nurses attached to the Skeldon Public Hospital Accident and Emergency Unit (A&E) on Monday staged a sit-in over shortage of medical supplies at the institution, forcing patients who had showed up for treatment, to return home According to Ram Mangru, executive member of the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU), medical personnel have contended for several months that the hospital has been without basic medical items inclusive of injections, gauze, medication and plaster. And this is severely preventing them from carrying out their duties effectively.

Mangru told media operatives that he spoke with his office in Georgetown and was advised to visit the institution to rectify the situation.

“I received a call and I was told there were no injections, no gauze, plasters etc. So I asked if the GMO was aware of the situation and I was told yes. So I came up to Skeldon to see what is really going on.

“I came up here and spoke with the doctor, asking him if he was aware of the situation and he said yes and he had been constantly making reports and requisitioning for drugs, but has not been getting anyattention on the matter. As such, I am here in solidarity with our members.”

Meanwhile, a press release from the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) stated that the doctors will resume duties on Tuesday, as a high-level meeting has been planned for the same day to address the situation.

The release went on to state that the strike action did not affect operations in other parts of the hospital.

Alex Foster, Point Person for the Public Health Ministry in the region, is quoted as saying, “A&E physicians were upset that critical supplies were unavailable to treat their patients, forcing them to take industrial action.”

Furthermore, MoPH Permanent Secretary, Ms Collette Adams and other ministry officials are mystified by Monday’s industrial action by the Skeldon Hospital physicians. Adams said the hospital received supplies from the Materials Management Unit (MMU) last Thursday.

“No hospital authority or the doctors complained to the ministry or the union about shortage of supplies at the A&E”, Adams highlighted.

The ‘sit-in’ by the A&E employees was “not authorised” by the Public

Service Union (PSU), bargaining body for the MoPH employees. The union said Adams had talks with the bargaining body’s representatives on Monday.

Meanwhile, Rajindra Shivnarine explained that he was forced to return home limping after severe pain to the ribs.

“I feel bad coming and was told I couldn’t get help today. I am a poor man, I can’t go anywhere else. I am hoping they can remedy the situation, so that doctors can get the things they need to work with properly.”

Another patient who was turned away said he would have to return to work in discomfort, since he was suffering from an abscess on his mouth.

“I went there since morning, then they tell me come back at 12. I come back now they say doctors not working, they strike. I living in the Backdam, now I have to go in back just so.”