GAWU concerned about sugar industry

Dear Editor,

OUR union recognised, over the Easter holiday, a number of reports in various sections of the media regarding happenings and developments in the sugar industry. For the GAWU, the shining of the spotlight on the industry is both welcome and an encouraging sign. And, for the thousands who have been affected by the callous plans to minimise the industry, it serves to tell them they have not been forgotten and there is still a great deal of concern about their well-being.

Though there hasn’t been any official announcement, as far as we are aware, we saw the Guyana Times of April 02, 2018, reporting that GuySuCo’s Chairman, Mr Colvin Heath-London, as saying, “The SPU operations, in conjunction with GuySuCo, will be able to employ directly and indirectly in excess of 1000 people.” While heartened that as many as 1,000 retrenched workers have been re-employed, if the number is indeed accurate, it pales in comparison to the roughly 7,000 persons placed on the breadline following the closure of sugar estates in the last two (2) years. For many of them, they still remain jobless, eking out a living on whatever may come their way. Certainly, this is not the way our people should live. Undoubtedly, the champions of our independence, in their wildest of dreams would have never wanted the freedom they and others struggled for and eventually won, to mean this humiliation in which our people find themselves and the miserable existence with which they are now forced to contend.

But while there seems to be some elation in the partial re-employment of 14 per cent of the retrenched workers, the fact is that a large number of those workers who have been re-engaged were not being re-hired by the SPU, but by contractors and are engaged on short-term contracts. As the April 02, 2018 Stabroek News reported, those workers are being paid a flat rate which, for instance, does not take into consideration the conditions of the canes they harvest; the additional distances that they may be required to walk to load the canes; or if they are required to wait on punts to load canes. Added to that, no personal protective equipment, though required by law, was provided to them, neither are the workers in receipt of any tools to carry out their tasks.

Furthermore, several important benefits, won out of the struggles of workers over many years, have been discontinued. Moreover, the workers are required, from their earnings, to make their contributions to the NIS and worst yet, when the crop comes to an end, their employment with the contractor simply ceases to exist. Undoubtedly, it is a very depressing situation and when looked at in totality, the workers are definitely worst off. Really, how much different, if at all, are such retrogressive conditions different from the pre-independence era?

Clearly, at this stage of our development, it is a retrograde step and for us it is disheartening that workers are seemingly being taken advantage of, especially when they and their families find themselves in such a distressing and vulnerable situation. As we reflected on what is playing out in the sugar industry, we recalled not too long ago that Guyana, with the assistance of the ILO, launched its Decent Work Country Programme. A report from the DPI had informed that Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo at the activity said “…we want to improve the lives of our people and how we can make Guyana a country where there are sustainable livelihoods, based on the availability of decent work”. Today, weeks after, the prime minister’s utterances ring hollow in the sugar belt.

The April 02, 2018 Guyana Chronicle also reported that GuySuCo’s Agricultural Director, Dr Harold Davis Jnr, saying that around 60 per cent of the $30B financing that was recently secured would be spent to improve GuySuCo’s three (3) factories. Dr Davis argued that the factories are in need of significant capital injection. This, however, is a perennial tune of GuySuCo. We recall the recently departed CEO of GuySuCo arguing as far back as 1993 that the factories were falling apart and required substantial capital expenditure. Interestingly, a quarter of a century has gone by since then and the very factories remain operable. We accept that some investment may be needed, but we are not convinced at this time that the vast sum quoted is required. We also share the view that the sum sought, and apparently approved, could have been utilised to improve all the estates and thus prevent the precarious situation thousands find themselves in now.

The GuySuCo Agricultural Director also said that investments would also be made in co-generation and the production of Plantation White Sugar. Moving in this direction was also suggested by GAWU and while we welcome these initiatives, we recognise that conspicuously absent, so far, is a clear, defined and well-thought-out plan to support the investments contemplated in order to make GuySuCo viable. Certainly, the sugar workers, and more so the Guyanese people, need to be aware of what is intended and the path that will be taken to reach the destination. This is especially notable, considering that $30B of the Guyanese people’s assets has been collateralized in a deal for which the details are still to be disclosed. Added to that, Dr Davis is quoted to have said “[w]hat we cannot go back to is a labour- intensive sugar industry; we can’t go back there, we have to change this industry. If it is going to be competitive, it has got to be a modernised industry.” From that statement, it could be said that employment in the industry would be reduced. This is in contrast to what President David Granger said in his message to the National Assembly on January 10, 2018. At that time, President Granger had informed that “[t]he government is committed to making the industry efficient and competitive… preserving three enlarged estates and protecting the jobs of over 11,000 workers.”

The GAWU also recognised former GuySuCo HR Director, Mr Earl John, in the March 30, 2018 edition of the Kaieteur News, coming to the defence of his colleagues in management. In seeking to explain the situation, Mr John refers to figures pertaining to workers’ earnings contained in the Sugar CoI report. It is dismaying that the former GuySuCo director has chosen to rely on data from the CoI which has already been disproved by our union. Certainly, Mr John, who was the industry’s chief HR person for several months, would know that the data to which he is referring does not bear any resemblance to the reality. Also, the former HR Director also would know that between 2015 and 2016, workers’ nominal incomes fell by 15 per cent. At the same time, remuneration relating to the corporation’s top-most personnel rose by just over 80 per cent between 2015 and 2016.

Mr John also speaks about the corporation’s provision of health care to workers and their families, seeming to forget that such facilities were not given freely, but were won through the struggle of the workers, both past and present and are financed through the sweat and tears of the workers who are up before the crack of dawn and work in the rain and shine. The sugar industry’s health facilities are also available to those in the management, who probably seldom utilise the services, given their ability to seek care at private medical institutions. While Mr John readily relies on the CoI report with regard to workers’ earnings, that same report also recommended that the corporation’s health facilities “…should be maintained, especially as the public health services are still deficient and/or inaccessible”.

The situation in the sugar industry is quickly evolving, but not necessarily in the best direction. For the workers and those who depend on the industry, this is not the news they would wish to receive at this time. For us, it is indeed saddening that we have reached the state in which we find ourselves, especially recognising that it was not necessary, given the opportunities for improvement and sustainability and the serious consequences which have flowed from the decisions that have been taken.

Regards

Seepaul Narine

General-Secretary

GAWU