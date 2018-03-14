New GuySuCo board approved

FOLLOWING some delays, the new Guyana Sugar Corporation board has been approved and the company has published a full-page newspaper advertisement introducing the new directors.

Last Friday, government said it was continuing its consideration of the Board of Directors. Minister of State Joseph Harmon in response to questions posed at a post-Cabinet press briefing held at the Ministry of the Presidency, said, “Cabinet has requested to have a further consideration of the board of GuySuCo. “Cabinet made some comments with respect to the board that was identified and I am sure that within the short space of time that all of the issues as they relate to the board will be clarified and that there will be a full board of GuySuCo appointed, gazetted and working,” the Minister of State had told reporters.

However, in the full-page advertisement in the Guyana Chronicle today, head of the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) Colvin Heath-London, has been confirmed as the new chairman of GuySuCo. The other directors are: Komal Singh; Verna Adrian; Fritz McLean; Rosh Khan (jr); George Jervis; Arianne McLean; Vishnu Panday; Annette Arjoon-Martins and two executives from GuySuCo.

The life of the previous board, chaired by Professor Clive Thomas, ended on February 14, 2018. Meanwhile, in a statement dated February 25, 2018, the SPU said the life of the board of GuySuCo came to an end on February 14, after the Board of Directors of the National Industrial & Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) at a special board meeting, decided to install a new board focused on the transformation of the corporation as envisioned by NICIL-SPU.

“The NICIL board also instructed GuySuCo to freeze all hiring and to not renew any employee contracts that are expiring at this time. NICIL has begun working with the management team at the corporation to implement management changes; some of these changes are already being implemented and more are expected to follow in the coming weeks,” the SPU statement said.