Kensington Oval to host first day-night Test in the Caribbean

WEST Indies will host their first day-night Test match on June 23 when they play Sri Lanka in Barbados. The game will also mark the first time Sri Lanka play long-form cricket at the iconic Kensington Oval.

The day-night fixture will be the third match of the series, which begins on June 6 at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. According to the schedule announced by Cricket West Indies in December 2017, the third Test was to be played at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia and the second at Kensington Oval. But a Sri Lanka Cricket release on Tuesday suggested the venues have been switched. St Lucia will now host the second Test from June 14.

This will be Sri Lanka’s first Test tour of the West Indies in 10 years. The last one – in March 2008 – ended in a 1-1 draw, and was quite memorable for the visitors, who claimed their first win in the West Indies.

There have been eight day-night Tests since the first one between Australia and New Zealand in November 2015. West Indies have already been involved in two of them, without any success, whereas Sri Lanka beat Pakistan on their day-night Test debut.

Sri Lanka’s schedule in the West Indies

Tour match: May 30 – June 1, Brian Lara Cricket Ground, Trinidad

First Test: June 6-10, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

Second Test: June 14-18, Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Lucia

Third Test: June 23-27, day-night match, Kensington Oval, Barbados