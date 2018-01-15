Two shot dead in Pomeroon

POLICE are investigating the murder of farmers, Ambrose Baharally, 28, called “Jadge” of Grant Stelling Hope, Lower Pomeroon River, and Martin Godette,23, of Friendship Canal, also Lower Pomeroon River, on Sunday.

Police in a release said both were shot to the head at around 15: 30 hours at Grant Stelling Hope, Lower Pomeroon River, allegedly by two males who were armed with handguns.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were seen conversing with the suspects about 15:10hrs. Shortly after, two loud explosions were heard and the suspects were seen fleeing the scene by boat.

Police said the victims were discovered motionless and were taken to the Charity Public Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The bodies are at the Suddie Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortems.

Investigators have retrieved a 9MM spent shell and a live ammunition at the scene.

Police say stringent efforts are being made to apprehend the suspects.