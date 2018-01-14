Man fatally shot outside City Constabulary headquarters

A 34 year-old man , who was detained by the City Constabulary following an escape bid on Saturday , was fatally shot on Sunday afternoon.

Reports are that Marlon Fredericks , who relatives described as mentally unstable , was allegedly shot by a City Constable during an escape bid in front of the body’s Regent Street office at Bourda. The shooting occurred in the presence of the man’s relatives , shortly after 1330hrs.

On Saturday , Fredericks , who was said to be a vendor on Regent Street , attempted to escape from a constabulary patrol .

He was later captured by a constable and in the process, a round was discharged while the rank attempted to arrest the man. Reports are that the man attempted to disarm the constable.

A police patrol later assisted in the man’s arrest.