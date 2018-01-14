Bridging drama and creative arts with business

How Natasha ‘Janie Gyal’ Azeez is living her childhood dreams

By Ravena Gildharie

WHEN Guyana opened the National School of Theatre Arts and Drama (NSTAD) in 2013, Natasha Azeez was among the first batch of students who enrolled. A young mother, who

worked in the media at the time, Azeez held a childhood passion for public speaking and had big dreams of pursuing a career in the creative industry. It was, therefore, no surprise that she outshone her peers, and graduated top of her class in the areas of Research, Designing and History of Theatre Arts.

But how lucrative is a career path in such an industry, in a country like Guyana, one may ask? To Azeez, it’s the doorway to endless opportunities for individual and professional growth. Now at age 29, she is not only a well-known and talented actress and artist but a storyteller, designer, media personality and young entrepreneur who has successfully managed to merge her creative talents with a high degree of professionalism that ensures her economic and personal advancement.

Owner of ‘Customised and Traditional Creations’, Azeez has earned a name for herself in the theatre world as the Guyanese folk character of ‘Janie Gyal’ alongside ‘Ole’ Man Pappie,’ played by famed Guyanese artist Michael Khan. In 2011, the pair started ‘Saturdays with Brer Anansi and Friends’ at the National Library and ‘Tales, Myths and Legends of Guyana’ at the Walter Roth Museum of Anthropology in observance of Amerindian Heritage Month.

They have since visited over 90 schools, geriatric homes, international events such as CARIFESTA (Suriname and Haiti), Inter Guianas Cultural Festival (Guyana and Suriname), Guyana Folk Festival (New York), and numerous national events not only sharing traditional stories but displaying traditional artifacts with the public. The response has generated much attention and childhood memories from Guyanese, locally and internationally.

Additionally, Azeez has been a part of Merundoi for the past three years.

“When you leave NSTAD, you’re a different person,” Azeez declares during an exclusive interview with the Pepperpot Magazine. She added: “You see the world differently and that in itself boosts your morale, self-confidence and self-esteem.”

The young woman, who grew up at Vriesland on the West Bank of Demerara began working at age 16, immediately after graduating from the Patentia Secondary School. She subsequently pursued studies at Global Technology and later secured a Diploma in digital photography and video editing at the Kuru Kuru Cooperative College. She is now pursuing a Degree in Public Communication at the University of Guyana.

MEDIA PERSONALITY AND A CAREER IN DRAMA & ARTS

“Growing up as a child, I always thought that I would be a teacher. I used to teach Sunday

School and even conduct Sunday and Wednesday night worship services…I used to sit on my back step with a large cup of tea, and listen to Fazil Azeez from 06:00 hrs on Voice of Guyana, or Merrano Issacs, Margaret Lawrence, Ron Robinson, Rocky Carew, Stan Gouveia, Narrissa Pearson, or Michella Abrahams,” Azeez recalled.

She continued: “I would listen to these veteran broadcasters and wonder ‘ How can they speak so well?’ I would imitate them and go around my house correcting everyone who said an incorrect word. I recall mom would get annoyed and yell at me, but my father never seemed to mind…I recall neighbours and cousins calling me ‘English Duck’ because I was the odd one out who would always speak ‘properly’ and not creolese. Bottom line is, I somehow knew I wanted to always speak fluently, and [use] Standard English. I knew I wanted to be like the people on the radio reading the news and commercials.”

Previously, Azeez worked as an accounts clerk, trainee reporter, television/radio producer and emcee before she launched her own business in 2014 based on skills acquired at NSTAD. She described how the design class helped her to develop ideas, product development and concepts for marketing. Her business involves the creations of customised items for any occasion; birthdays, anniversaries, launches and interior and exterior designs. From candles, floral décor and centerpieces to wooden creations and other artistic paraphernalia, Azeez markets her products on social media and at various events and expositions. She participated in Business Expo 2015 and Sonia Noel’s ‘Women in Business’ Expo 2016.

THE ENTREPRENEUR

“I believe that what we offer is unique and different from others being that almost everything is done by hand and from scratch. Consumers are returning to traditional gift items and some are appreciating more handmade items, which seems to be more appreciated and different. A lot of time, energies, care and love [are] put into every piece of work and clients who have experienced our work were awestruck that their piece was made by a Guyanese young woman,” Azeez related.

“Even though sometimes, I don’t play by the rules, I like to think out of the box, but it was and is the foundation and will always be apart. The business and marketing aspect of NSTAD has helped immensely in the marketing of my products and with the expanding use of social media as a form of marketing, one can’t go wrong, just have to know how to use it,” she stated.

Looking ahead, Azeez hopes to expand her venture, especially through online marketing. One of the challenges, she observed is that customers, while they like the items, are often reluctant to pay the prices under the impression that it’s “locally-made.”

“It brings me back to an appreciation for Guyanese talent and time,” Azeez highlights, adding, “If Guyanese talents can be seen as great to the world, why can it not be seen as great work at home?”

She noted too that while there are many expositions to showcase local products, the entrepreneurs are often burdened by hefty entry fees and not enough sales to compensate for expenses.

“People take your business cards, yes, and sometimes you see them on the ground. Monies are spent on everything from business cards, to flyers to travelling, to your products. You make the time in hope that your products are consumed. However, as an entrepreneur one cannot continuously pay the enormous entrance fees, spend days and nights, and sell one or two items at every exposition,” Azeez outlined.

Despite this, she reported that her venture has exceeded its business plan over the last six years and is hoping to advance exposure.

She is hoping to explore the design of Mashramani floats and more wooden creations, sculptures and crochet items in the future.

Her advice to other young people: “Do what you love and learn a skill. It may seem insignificant now, but who knows you may be able to earn a dollar off of it. And never think to yourself that it seems too far-fetched. There is no limit to your strength and imagination, and if you can have a little faith and believe in what you’re doing, you will exceed and succeed.”