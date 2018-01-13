Woman swindled of $4.1M in house lot scam

A 44-year-old real estate officer accused of swindling over $4.1M from a woman in a house lot scam was on Friday remanded to prison.

Vishaul Moonilal, who is serving a 68-month sentence for similar matters, appeared before City Magistrate Fabayo Azore on eight fraud-related matterrs

Particulars of the first charge allege that on February 5,2015, Moonilall obtained the sum of $370,000 GYD from Dian Cosby, by falsely pretending that he was in a position to survey lot 10-21 Plantation Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara.

It is also alleged that the accused on March 20, 2015 at Georgetown obtained the sum of $450US valued $900,000 GYD from Cosby for a court case, knowing same to be false.

Moonilall was also charged for obtaining $2,000US from Cosby on June 16,2015 under the pretence that the money was used to hire an attorney and legal fees, knowing same to be false.

The court heard that on June 11, 2015, Moonilall obtained the sum of $3,000 US valued $600,000 GYD, to do an appraisal for lot 10-21 Plantation Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara.

It is also alleged that during October, 2015, he obtained $2,000US from Cosby by pretending that he was in a position to sell house lots at Plantation Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, knowing same to be false.

Moonilall is also accused of obtaining $4050US, valued $810GYD, from Cosby by falsely pretending that the money was to be paid for surveying the house lots.

It is further alleged that on November 6, 2015 he obtained $600,000 from Cosby to survey the house lots.

Lastly, it is alleged that the accused on June 16, 2017 obtained the sum of $400,000 GYD from Cosby by pretending that he was in a position to retain a lawyer on her behalf.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne objected to the accused being released on bail on the grounds that the accused was currently serving a 68-month sentence for similar charges.

However, attorney Marcel Bobb told the court that most of the charges that his client was convicted for were in the process of being appealed.

Nevertheless, Magistrate Azore remanded the man until January 24.