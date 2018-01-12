No clearance for Subryanville gun range

…EPA says still reviewing concerns of residents

THE Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said it has not granted Environmental Authorisation for an ‘Indoor Commercial Gun Range at Lot 2 &4 Subryanville, Georgetown.

In a statement coming on the heels of complaints by residents the EPA said contrary to public perception and with reference to an article in the Kaieteur Newspaper of Saturday, January 06, 2018, and a letter in the Stabroek Newspaper, dated Monday, January 08, 2018, the project is still engaging the attention of the EPA and categorically the proposed project has not received an Environmental Authorization.

“The agency advises that the publication of the notice that the project is exempt from an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is not an indication that the project or any other projects are automatically approved. The publication is only one aspect of the Agency’s statutory environmental authorization process,” EPA said. It added that there are other requirements that the Agency may request of the proposed development before making a decision to approve or reject a project. Public participation and input is a critical and important aspect of this process, EPA asserted.

Giving a background to the issue the EPA said it received on November 07, 2017, an application for Environmental Authorization from Mr Jules Singh, for a proposed Indoor Gun Range Project at 2 & 4, Subryanville, Georgetown. According to the EPA, based on the information in the application and other supporting information provided, the agency determined that the project will not significantly affect the environment, and as such, was exempt from requiring an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

“In this regard, the next step in the process, and in keeping with the Environmental Protection Act, Cap. 20:05, and the Environmental Protection Regulations, 2000, the Agency’s decision was published (30 days Public Notice) which provided the opportunity for any person/member of the public who may be affected by this project to lodge an appeal against the Agency’s decision with regard to the project being exempted from an EIA.”

According to the EPA the 30-day Public Notice expired on December 23, 2017. During this time, the Agency received objections and concerns from members of the public on the proposed project. “These concerns are being reviewed and will be taken into consideration in determining whether or not an Environmental Authorisation will be granted. The Agency will notify those members of the public from whom it received objections, and the developer of its decision regarding the proposed project.”

Last week several residents in a letter to this newspaper questioned the methodology used by the EPA to determine that the project does not require an environmental impact assessment. “The EPA did not indicate its capacity and methodology to evaluate the proposed design of indoor gun ranges to deal with noise pollution, disposal of any of the hazardous waste, and the security of the weaponry which could cause harm to human life,” the letter writers stated.

According to the residents Subryanville and the neighbouring Fraserville are not commercial zones. “The infrastructure for drainage is fragile. Roads are narrow and made for residential use. Residents of Subryanville and Fraserville have suffered from flooding resulting from the damage caused by the construction and heavy usage of the infrastructure for commercial use.”

Residents said they expect that all of the relevant agencies (Ministry of Communities, Ministry of Public Security, Mayor and City Council, CH&PA) will find or propose suitable alternative venues for the Indoor Gun Range. “We, the residents through our civil agitation actions, have managed to get a written undertaking from the Guyana Geology & Mines Commission, an organisation which knowingly moved into our residential neighbourhood, that they will seek alternative accommodation before the expiry of their lease in 2018. Kindly note we are willing to take all necessary action should the covenants on our transports not be respected.”

The letter was signed by: Aisha Fraites; Bonita Harris; Colin Cholmondely; Damian Fernandes; Elizabeth Deane-Hughes; Eva Rawana-Scott; Faye Clark; George Matthews; Dr Graham Scott; Jocelyne Josiah; Kevin Sears; Lianne Sears; Oncar Ramroop; Patricia Deen; Philip Fernandes; Sabine McIntosh; Sandra Fernandes; Stuart Hughes; Terence Solomon and Vidyaratha Kissoon.