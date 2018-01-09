Gunmen open fire on Diamond House  

GUNMEN opened fire on a section ‘A’ Block X Diamond, East Bank Demerara house on Monday terrorising its occupants at minutes to midnight.

Reports indicate that the two-storeyed concrete building with persons living upstairs and the lower flat being used as a bond, was shot at leaving several holes on the eastern window.

The house was occupied by a 57-year-old woman and two of her six sons at the time of the shooting. Enquiries revealed that the family heard a loud explosion minutes to midnight and upon looking outside they saw several holes on the window.

The police were called in and spent shells from a handgun were found inside the house. Eyewitnesses in the area said the motorcar which drove slowly through the street at the time of the shooting was seen coming from the northern side of the road. The registration and model were not detected.