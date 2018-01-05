Colombians,Venezuelans among persons detained in four-day drug operation

–drugs, cash , speed boats among items seized

Ten persons , including Colombian and Venezuelan nationals , are among several persons who were detained by the anti-narcotic agencies during a four day operation earlier this week.

According to a release from the National Anti-Narcotics Agency (NANA) , the joint law enforcement, counter-narcotics operation which was conducted between January 1-4, led to the arrest of the ten persons . They include one female and nine males ; four of whom are Colombians, one Venezuelan and five Guyanese.

The items seized include more than 11 kilogrammes of cocaine , three speed boats with engines,a Toyota Axio Motor Car,fifteen mobile phones and a quantity of foreign and local currency.

The currency includes US$87,134, Bs.F$1,081,605 , COL$201,000 ,REAL$7,362 and GUY$82,820.

During the operation , the anti-narcotic agencies raided a residence at 288, Barrow Avenue Republic Park , East Bank Demerara , a residence in the Pomeroon River and a camp located a short distance north east of the Moruca River mouth near the Atantic seas.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) , the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) participated in the operation.

The Guyana Chronicle reported earlier this week on the operation and it was noted that a sum of G$285, 205, 817 worth of cocaine as well as G$11.7B worth of cocaine was seized by the authorities in 2017.

Sources close to NANA revealed that for the same period , heroin valued at G$4, 806, 000 was also confiscated.