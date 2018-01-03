Battered body of fisherman found at Crabwood Creek

One person is in police custody following the discovery of the battered body of a fisherman at Crabwood Creek on the Corentyne on Wednesday morning.

Dead is 40-year old Sahadeo Sankar who lived in a car along Burn Sawmill Road , Grant 1802 , Crabwood Creek.The man’s body was discovered by villagers around 0630hrs on Wednesday.

A surveillance video which captured the man being beaten outside a business place, led to the arrest of the prime suspect.

Police investigations into the man’s death are ongoing.