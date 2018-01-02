Robbed of his valuables on New Year’s Day

AN unsuspecting East Ruimveldt resident was robbed at gunpoint of his valuables on the evening of New Year’s Day.

The victim, Ray Jaundoo, 23, was reportedly walking along the roadway in Phase Two, East Ruimveldt, at about 22:14 hrs when he noticed a silver grey Premio motorcar following him.

The car passed him but stopped a short distance away and two men exited and pointed a gun at him. They ordered Jaundoo to be quiet while they took away two gold chains he was wearing valued at $220,000, along with an iPhone worth $186,000. They then made their escape in the same Premio motorcar.

The victim subsequently raised an alarm but by then the robbers had already been whisked away from the scene.