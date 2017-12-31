Bandits rob Black Bush Polder family

THREE armed masked bandits robbed rice farmer, Rohit Harrinarain, who lives a stone’s throw away from the Mibicuri Police Station, some $2.5 million in cash and jewellery in the wee hours of Saturday morning

The bandits invaded the Lot 30 Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder, home of Harrinarain around 00:30 hrs, reports say. The farmer and his wife, Lilawattie Harrinarain called “Siloje”, a market vendor, were not at home at the time.

They had hours earlier left for the Port Mourant Market to ply their trade of retailing and had to rush back home after they received the news.

At the time of the robbery, two of the couple’s younger children were at home.

According to reports, the bandits gained access to the heavily secured premises by scaling the fence and using a crow bar and shears to open the side door on the lower flat of the two-storey building.

Once inside, the men ransacked the lower flat and took whatever valuables they could find before making their way to the upper-flat where the couple’s children, ages 12 and 13, were sleeping.

Sabitree Harrinarain, an elder daughter who lives nearby, related that she received calls from her brother and sister who informed her that bandits invaded their home.

Sabitree said from what she was told, her siblings were sleeping at the time when the bandits pounced on them. The robbers also threatened to kill them if they do not hand over the valuables in the home.

“Them wake up them children and tied up the boy and threatened to kill them if them nah hand over the money. Me sister say she nah know where the money deh but after them insist and threaten them, me brother carry them to the money,” Sabitree told Guyana Chronicle.

She also noted that the robbers were brave enough to carry out the robbery at the home, which is in close proximity of the Mibicuri Police Station.

Her two younger siblings are traumatised by the incident.

A report was made to the police but by the time they arrived, the bandits had already made good their escape with their loot by scaling the high fence.