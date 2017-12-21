Two killed in separate incidents

A CRAIG, East Bank Demerara businessman was killed Wednesday morning during a robbery close to his home. The killing is suspected to be an execution.

Dead is Purcell Moore, 40, a father of two. Relatives reported that the man was robbed of his gold chain and other jewellery.

He sustained two gunshot wounds to the head during the attack which occurred one street away from his mother’s home at Craig.

Reports are that the man returned from French Guiana several weeks ago and may have been watched by his attackers.

And the quiet village of Waramuri in the Moruca sub-region was rocked by the brutal murder of Rondea Peters, 25, on Wednesday morning.

Reports are that the man, who is well known in the area as “Ninja”, died following a confrontation with another man in the village.

The men were reportedly imbibing when Peters left the table. When he returned, he was accused of stealing liquor and a scuffle later ensued between him and one his accusers. He was stabbed at least five times to the body.

As news of his death spread, villagers converged at the scene. Many were stunned at his passing. The police later arrested several persons in connection with his death.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.